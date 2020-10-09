Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 9 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 9:
KENTUCKY
Thursday
Male 64, Southern 0
Friday
Barren County 14, Central Hardin 13
Bullitt Central 21, Eastern 14
North Hardin 21, Belfry 20
John Hardin 62, Moore 0
Oldham County 23, Madison Central 10
North Bullitt 28, South Oldham 0
Gallatin County 33, Shawnee 8
Fairdale 47, Doss 12
Bardstown 56, Marion County 0
St. Xavier 28, DeSales 7
Fern Creek 41, Bullitt East 14
Kentucky Country Day 51, Berea 0
PRP 50, Butler 24
Shelby County 50, North Oldham 12
Central 24, Waggener 7
Frankfort 51, Eminence 38
Trinity 40, Ballard 0
Breckinridge County 28, Nelson County 14
Holy Cross 54, Bethlehem 43
Jeffersontown at Atherton
Elizabethtown at Meade County
Valley at Spencer County
INDIANA
Madison 41, New Albany 47
Silver Creek 42, Brownstown Central 14
Columbus East 56, Seymour 0
Jeffersonville 41, Jennings County 14
Floyd Central 42, Bedford North Lawrence 14
Corydon Central 57, Clarksville 30
Providence 29, Milan 21
Salem 35, Charlestown 34
