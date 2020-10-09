Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 9 scores

Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 9: (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 9, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 10:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 9:

KENTUCKY

Thursday

Male 64, Southern 0

Friday

Barren County 14, Central Hardin 13

Bullitt Central 21, Eastern 14

North Hardin 21, Belfry 20

John Hardin 62, Moore 0

Oldham County 23, Madison Central 10

North Bullitt 28, South Oldham 0

Gallatin County 33, Shawnee 8

Fairdale 47, Doss 12

Bardstown 56, Marion County 0

St. Xavier 28, DeSales 7

Fern Creek 41, Bullitt East 14

Kentucky Country Day 51, Berea 0

PRP 50, Butler 24

Shelby County 50, North Oldham 12

Central 24, Waggener 7

Frankfort 51, Eminence 38

Trinity 40, Ballard 0

Breckinridge County 28, Nelson County 14

Holy Cross 54, Bethlehem 43

Jeffersontown at Atherton

Elizabethtown at Meade County

Valley at Spencer County

INDIANA

Madison 41, New Albany 47

Silver Creek 42, Brownstown Central 14

Columbus East 56, Seymour 0

Jeffersonville 41, Jennings County 14

Floyd Central 42, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Corydon Central 57, Clarksville 30

Providence 29, Milan 21

Salem 35, Charlestown 34

