West Louisville gets new food market in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new food market opened Friday in an area some say needs it most - west Louisville.
The area is often called a food desert because it has limited access to fresh, nutritious food.
Tammy Hawkins, a long-time business owner, opened the Parkland Neighborhood Food Mart to help provide an oasis in the city’s largest food desert.
“It’s just a neighborhood store for the people in the neighborhood,” she said, “because they don’t really have cars. They don’t have transportation to get to maybe Kroger or something like that, so we’re here for the community.”
The only other full grocery store in the west end is the Kroger on 26th and Broadway, which Hawkins told WAVE 3 News closes at 5 p.m.
She said her store will stay open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight each day, adding that she plans to give away free, hot food one day of the week.
Hawkins' first customer was Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green. Hawkins told WAVE 3 News that Green was an integral part of making the food market a reality.
“The idea that there is a tax on being poor and being black and you have to drive to Indiana or drive to the east end to get basic necessities is absolutely reprehensible,” Green said. “Tammy has filled a real gap. She has been here over the last few months. I’ve watched her handing out food, handing out necessities that people need them, so she has a real love for this community.”
Added Hawkins: "I think it’s going to be a great impact here for the community because it’s more affordable. It’s kind of rough out here for everybody right now.”
