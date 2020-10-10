Beshear reports 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Saturday, 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday with new reports on COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
In a statement sent by the governor’s office, Beshear said the number of new cases is still concerning, and urged Kentuckians to continue doing what they can to prevent spread.
“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”
Saturday’s update confirmed 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases to 79,445. Of those new cases, 108 were reported as children 18 or younger, with the three youngest cases all three-months old.
“It’s past time for us to get back to the behaviors that we know curb the spread of this virus,” Beshear said. “It’s time to buckle down and treat this thing like the deadly disease that it is.”
Seven additional deaths due to the virus were also confirmed in Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID to 1,249.
Additional information provided in Saturday’s report includes 1,650,148 tests administered so far. The positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 4.16 percent, and the number of Kentuckians who have fully recovered is now at 13,539.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
