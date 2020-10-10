Cards fall 46-27 at Georgia Tech

(WAVE) - For the first time in the Scott Satterfield Era at UofL, the Cards have dropped three straight games. The latest, a 46-27 setback on Friday night to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets turned three Cards turnovers into three touchdowns and UofL failed to force a turnover.
“We had four fumbles, lost three of them,” Satterfield said. “They did an excellent job of stripping the football. We have got to a much better job of hanging onto the ball. I think that resulted in the 19 points. It’s just one of those things you’ve got to get better at. We had the lead at 21-7 and a huge play in the game when they hit the screen right before half and got the ball down the field and scored a couple plays later. I thought that was obviously a huge point in the game. We didn’t do enough things in the second half to really slow them down.”
The Cards led 21-7 when Malik Cunningham connected with Tutu Atwell for a 26 yard touchdown with just 1:32 left in the first half, but on the next play from scrimmage, Tech quarterback Jeff Sims hit Jahmyr Gibbs on a screen pass, and few missed tackles later, it was a 41 yard gain to the UofL 34. Three plays later Ahmarean Brown took a toss from Sims, rolled right and found a wide open Jalen Camp for a 9 yard touchdown that made it 21-14 at the half.
Hassan Hall was stripped on the ensuing kickoff and the Jackets capitalized, capping off a three-play, 27 yard drive, with a Sims 22 yard sprint into the end zone for a 26-21 lead.
The Cards answered, going 75 yards in 12 plays. Cunningham running it in the end zone on third and goal from the 11 to make it 27-26 UofL.
That was the score when the Cards coughed it up again. This time Javian Hawkins was stripped.
Tech responded with a four play, 51 yard touchdown drive. On third and goal from the 19, Sims connected with Gibbs for a 19 yard score and a 32-27 Yellow Jackets lead. They would trail again.
Sims finished 11-21 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed seven times for 64 yards and a score.
Cunningham was 19-33 for 229 yards. He rushed 14 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Hawkins had 26 carries for 155 yards.
UofL falls to 1-3, 0-3 in the ACC. Georgia Tech improves to 2-2, 1-2.
“The team has just got to lean on the leaders,” Cunningham said. “Considering we just lost three back to back, that’s hurts bad. Nobody wants to lose. Last three weeks haven’t been going our way, and it’s all about how you finish and approach the next day."
Up next for the Cards is a visit to #5 Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 17. You’ll see that game LIVE on WAVE 3 News and NBC at 2:30 p.m.
