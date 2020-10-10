Family seeks answers months after deadly Shively Police chase kills 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been months since a mother, her son and a baby died after Shively Police were chasing a stolen pick-up truck.
The victims' family says a lot of questions still haven’t been answered, and that there’s no transparency in the case.
Grieving has been harder for them; the only thing they know is their loved ones are dead and no one is answering their questions.
“If you looked at the car, you’d see, they never had a chance,” Tyesha Senter said
Senter, the sister to 44-year-old Annjanette Nicole Senter and aunt to 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson, is still frustrated and sad without any answers.
It’s been nearly three months since a police chase on Dixie Highway turned deadly. Dotson, Senter and a baby were killed in the collision back in July.
PREVIOUS STORY: Third victim dies after chase ends in crash in Shively
“We need to know why they didn’t have a chance and what was going on in that snapshot," Senter said
A tight-knit family continues trying to keep it all together.
“It’s like I lost a son and I find myself still picking up the phone wanting to call them, tell them something funny or about my dog," Senter said.
She’s left asking how could this have happened.
“We’re not going to process this until we know who, what, where, when and why?" Senter asked.
“As far as the pursuits," John Hollan, the family’s attorney said, “there’s a reason the Department of Justice has labeled the police pursuits the most dangerous police officers engage in.”
Shively Police initially responded to a domestic violence report on July 27, which in turn led to a report of stolen white pick-up truck.
Police said the driver, Guy Larry Brison Jr., was going 116 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Dixie Highway.
A chase ensued, where Brison crossed over the middle lanes and crashed into Annjanette Senter’s car.
“We’re all just traumatized," Tyesha Senter said.
Officers had just gotten the green light to chase stolen vehicles, per newly revised policies.
Looking at the policies on the departments website, the policy states a pursuit is merited if “there is serious life-threatening emergency, or a serious violent felony is known to have been committed.”
Without a policy like that in place, the Senter family wonders if things could’ve been different.
“We just hope there’s transparency from Shively because we cant grieve without certain information," Senter said.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the police department for answers. We were told since it an ongoing investigation they can not make a comment.
Terry Goodspeed, another attorney representing the family says the police department has not yet returned their open records request.
