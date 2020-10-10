FORECAST: Rainy/gloomy start Sunday, drier afternoon ahead

- TODAY: Around 1″ of rain for Central KY; 0 to .25″ for Southern Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain bands will continue to push into Central Kentucky up through the Ohio River, where they fade to just very light showers into Southern Indiana.
Most of this rain will start to shift to the east by this afternoon with even some sun breaks west. With rain out of the picture and clouds trying to break up, we’ll need to watch for fog by late Sunday night.
Use caution Monday morning! Lows will be in the 60s during that time.
While Columbus Day on Monday starts dry and with some fog potential, we’ll have scattered showers rolling in during the evening thanks to a cold front.
Highs will be near 80 degrees in the afternoon before this happens. Scattered showers, low will be 54 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
