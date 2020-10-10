Hundreds gather at Tyler Park in March to Justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large group gathered in Tyler Park Saturday morning, with a goal to march together to Jefferson Square Park in pursuit of justice.
Hundreds of people showed up to peacefully march, standing together in support of Black lives and seeking racial justice and equality.
The event was co-sponsored by the Louisville Stand Up for Racial Justice group, and featured several guest speakers, including Kentucky Alliance’s Shameka Parrish-Wright, state representative Charles Booker, and Sadiqa Reynolds with the Louisville Urban League among others.
The group marched together for about three miles to Jefferson Square Park, some with signs featuring Black Lives Matter and Justice for Breonna.
People taking part in Saturday’s march hoped the event sends a powerful, peaceful message showing the large support within the city.
