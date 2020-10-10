Indiana breaks single-day COVID-19 case record again Saturday : 1,945 new cases reported

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health issued an update Saturday morning with a new record-breaking number of single-day cases.
Saturday’s report confirms 1,945 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana according to the ISDH. The single-day record was previously broken Friday, where 1,832 new cases were reported.
The total number of positive cases in the state is now 133,411.
The health department also confirmed 21 new deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID in the state of Indiana to 3,555,
Indiana has administered 2,306,562 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,474,639 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported on Saturday is 29,803, with 11,681 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 5.2 percent for all tests administered.
