Jennings County residents arrested on neglect, criminal confinement charges

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Three residents of Jennings County were arrested Friday night on felony charges following a seven-month investigation with the Indiana State Police.
The investigation began back in February, when ISP was notified that a 22-year-old under guardianship of John E. Staples, 54, and Rose-Kathryn F. Staples, 54, had allegedly been physically harmed and confined within their Butlerville home in 2019 and early 2020.
Further investigation also determined the victim had been neglected and placed in a strait jacket by her caretaker, 47-year-old Trudy N. Henry of North Vernon.
The case was filed with the Jennings County Prosecutor’s Office, and the three suspects have been charged.
John Staples was arrested and charged with one count of neglect of a dependent, Rose-Kathryn Staples was arrested and charged with one count of neglect of a dependent and one count of criminal confinement, and Henry was charged with one count of criminal confinement and one count of neglect of a dependent.
The three suspects have been booked at Jennings County Jail in North Vernon, and are awaiting a court date in Jennings County Circuit Court.
