Man found shot at Bardstown Rd. gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation underway after a shooting victim was found in the 3300 block of Bardstown Rd.
LMPD says the victim was found around 8 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to University of Louisville hospital and are expected to survive.
Metrosafe told WAVE 3 News the shooting most likely happened near the Dunkin Donuts on Newburg Rd.
They say the victim was taken to that gas station to call for help.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call 574 - LMPD.
