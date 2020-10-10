Stolen truck from Nelson County found slammed into side of restrooms at Taylorsville Lake

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A stolen truck out of Nelson County was found abandoned by the Spencer County’s Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a reported stolen truck was found rammed into the side of the restrooms at Taylorsville Lake State Park.
The post said the truck had torn up multiple vending machines in the area to retrieve the money inside.
Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for the suspects involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call their office at (502) 477-3200, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840, or a Kentucky State Park Ranger.
