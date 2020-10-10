WATCH: Neighbor, fire crews rescue teen and pet pig from NKY fire

“I ran out,” Clark tells FOX19 NOW. “They yelled that a little girl was in the house and the house was on fire, so I ran out of my house, grabbed my sledgehammer, ran over there, beat the door 'til it broke open, and I was finally able to push it open (…) The smoke was so bad I dropped down some. I crawled low and slow 'til I found her, grabbed her by the arm, jerked her through the door. Finally the fire department showed up and helped me get her out the rest of the way.”