Cats’ defense records six INT’s in shutting down Mississippi State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -With a struggling offense, the Kentucky Wildcats' defense was able to dominate Mississippi State as UK got its first victory of the season, beating the Bulldogs 24-2.
At Kroger Field in Lexington, the Kentucky defense chalked up six interceptions and held the visitors to the fewest points ever scored by a Mike Leach -coach team.
“It wasn’t pretty but in some ways it was,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “We weren’t very proud of the way we played defense a week ago and really played good enough offensively ( vs Ole Miss ) to win, but tonight it was kind of flipped. We played much better on defense but offensively we weren’t real clean."
The Cats scored two offensive touchdowns, one on a Terry Wilson TD pass to Keaton Upshaw that put UK up seven nothing in the second quarter.
An interception and 77 yard return by Kentucky’s Josh Paschal led to a second touchdown as Cats' running Chris Rodriguez scored from two yards out to put the home team up 14-0.
In the closing seconds of the half, with the Bulldogs threatening, Kentucky’s Jamin Davis came with an interception in his own endzone to snuff out the drive.
In the fourth quarter with State again deep in Kentucky territory, the Cats’ Bogie Watson stripped the ball from a State receiver at the goalline and came away with another interception for the home team.
With 6:25 left in the game, Kentucky’s Jordan Wright rang up a pick-six as he returned it eight yards to put the Cats up 21 to 2.
UK now 1-2, will head to Knoxville Saturday for a Noon kickoff against the Tennessee Volunteers.
to
and one on a
rush. The other UK touchdown came on an interception return by
.
The Kentucky defense force five turnovers and held Mississippi State without an offensive point as the Cats beat the Bulldogs 24-2 on Saturday night at Kroger Field.Kentucky intercepted six MSU passes and held the Bulldogs to the fewest points ever scored by a Mike Leach-coached team.The Cats scored two offensive touchdowns, one on a touchdown pass from
to
and one on a
rush. The other UK touchdown came on an interception return by
.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.