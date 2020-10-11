Deadly hit-and-run kills 1 man on Interstate 265 at Billtown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway by Louisville Metro Police after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 265 early Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said calls came in initially around 4 a.m. Sunday on report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on I-265 northbound at the Billtown Road exit.
Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult man was struck as he stepped in the roadway attempting to work on his vehicle that was broken down.
The vehicle hitting the pedestrian continued without stopping.
As a result of the collision, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating, currently there is no description of the fleeing vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
