Firefighters assist in rescue of injured person in Floyds Knobs
By Dustin Vogt | October 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 5:26 PM

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters came to the assistance in performing a rescue of an injured person in Floyds Knobs Sunday afternoon.

The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District posted pictures of the rescue on Facebook, saying just before 1 p.m. Sunday, the team responded to a mutual aid dispatch with the New Chapel Fire Company.

An injured person was stuck on a steep hill located on Highwater Road in Floyds Knobs, according to the post.

Firefighters supported NCFC units with rope rescue equipment, where the patient was removed from the terrain and transported to the hospital.

No other updates were provided on the patient’s condition.

