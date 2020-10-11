Indiana sees large COVID spike, community still supports local businesses

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another weekend in the books and in Indiana that came with recording breaking spike in cases. However, that didn’t stop people from supporting local businesses.
“I know its on everybody’s minds,” Nick Nevels, service manager at Red Yeti said.
COVID-19 hasn’t let up since Kentuckiana got its share of the pandemic. From complete shutdowns to opening up businesses in stages, medical centers have gotten the brunt of it.
Indiana has fully reopened, which has been good for Nevels and the business he helps manage.
He said they’ve been steadily busy since they reopened after the first shutdown.
“There is no way to go to 100 percent and social distance,” Nevels said “We’ve made the conscious decision to not be at 100 percent. We’re still leaving space and in the dining areas, we didn’t even add tables outside.”
While the Red Yeti has been doing its part to make sure COVID doesn’t have a chance to spread; Indiana numbers show a different story.
On Friday, the state tallied 1,832 positive cases, breaking the single-day case record at that time. Then Saturday broke the record again, closing out with 1,945 positive cases.
On Sunday, there were 1,579 cases reported and 7 new deaths.
Chico Resh and his wife still traveled to visit family.
“During a pandemic where its hard to get people out, I say your food better be good,” Resh said.
He knew to be cautious coming to the area from Minnesota.
“We wash our hands, wear our masks, but we don’t avoid the great restaurants down here at Jeffersonville.”
Before traveling, the CDC says to check local health department websites for any travel bans and restrictions.
