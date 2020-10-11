Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,579 new cases, 7 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released another update Sunday morning with new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The ISDH confirmed 1,579 new positive cases in Indiana on Sunday’s report, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 134,981.
This comes following Saturday’s report, where Indiana had broken the single-day record of COVID cases in the state, reporting 1,945 positive cases in a single day.
The previous record was Friday, where 1,832 cases were confirmed in a single day.
In Sunday’s report, seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed according to the health department. The health department has confirmed 3,562 total deaths due to the virus in Indiana.
An additional 11,713 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 29,720 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 1,486,182 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with 2,336,228 total tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 13,860 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,765 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
A total of 101,184 unique patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 83.2 percent Sunday.
