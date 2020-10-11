Lou City wins playoff opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The red-hot men in purple continued their winning ways on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium as Louisville City FC blanked Pittsburgh 2-0 in the opener of the post season.
The club has notched seven straight victories and has advanced to the conference semis versus Saint Louis FC. That match will be played Saturday night at 7:30 P.M. on October 17 also at Lynn Family Stadium.
Striker Cameron Lancaster put Lou City in front to stay with a goal in the 18th minute against Pittsburgh. The home team led one-nil at the intermission.
Then for insurance, Lou City’s Corbin Bone found the back of the net in the 86th minute, as his shot bounced off the Pittsburgh goalkeeper and into the goal.
“Playing Pittsburgh, it’s always going to be a very physical and hard-fought game,” Lou City coach John Hackworth said. “A lot of little moments where you have to get a nick of the ball and that next touch in. It was that way from the start...But that’s what it is — playoff soccer.”
