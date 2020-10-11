Louisville Urban League announces ‘Protest to Power’ caravan to the polls starting Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With early in-person voting beginning Tuesday, a local group is making sure anyone who needs a ride to vote can get to the polls.
Louisville Urban League is organizing a caravan to the polls, beginning October 13 and taking place every Saturday throughout the end of the month.
The event Tuesday begins at 11 a.m. with food and music at the Louisville Urban League location on West Broadway. The caravan will then leave at noon, heading to the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
The caravan will be heading to other polling locations the following weeks.
In Jefferson County, early voting will be available starting October 13 from Monday through Friday at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Louisville Marriott East. Locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The caravan is hosted by the Louisville Urban League, Black Voters Matter, Until Freedom, the Kentucky NAACP, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and others. More info on the event can be found here.
