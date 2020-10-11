McConnell, McGrath prepare for only senate debate exclusively on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second presidential debate scheduled for this upcoming week was canceled Friday. However, for the first and only time the competitors for the Kentucky senate seat will hold their own debate Monday, exclusively on WAVE 3 News.
All in the same week came the announcement of a historical Presidential debate cancellation and an upcoming Kentucky senate debate. This year is panning out to be an unprecedented election season.
Both candidates have been making multiple stops throughout the commonwealth.
Democratic candidate Amy McGrath was in Louisville at the Daddy Rich’s restaurant Thursday, speaking to voters about requesting absentee ballots and getting to the polls.
Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell was in Shepherdsville Friday, talking about the CARES Act and fight against COVID-19.
They will both be in Lexington Monday for the first and only debate between the competitors. It’s taking place one day before in early in-person voting begins in Kentucky.
The University of Kentucky Student Government helped organize the debate.
McGrath has made a specific request before the two face off. She wants everyone going to the debate to get tested for COVID-19 and present the results ahead of the debate.
A statement from McGrath’s campaign notes that McConnell has been in contact with a number of people who tested positive. McConnell hasn’t responded yet but recently said he relies on his doctors not political opponents for medical advice. No word yet on if he’s been tested recently.
Eight other stations owned by WAVE 3 News' parent company Gray Television will run the debate in Kentucky.
Gray requires all of its employees test negative before the debate in order to attend.
You can watch the debate live exclusively on WAVE 3 News, the WAVE 3 News app and streaming platforms starting at 7 p.m.
The candidates agreed to no notes, no props, and no audience, just the moderator and the two opponents.
