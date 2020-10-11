North Bullitt High School football player recovering from brain surgery after Friday’s game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A North Bullitt football player is recovering from brain surgery after taking a hit during Friday night’s game.
Zach Vorbrink, a senior player, jogged off of the field before passing out after being hit during a play,
The teams Head Coach, Adam Billings, said he did not have any worries for one of his strongest players.
“He squats over 400 pounds, he dead lifts almost 500,” Billings explained. "He bench presses 345 and he weighs 200 pounds, he’s a tough kid. But as soon as Billings spoke to Zach, he knew he wasn’t okay.
“I could tell right away he wasn’t right,” Billings said. “He wasn’t saying the right things to tell us he was okay.”
An ambulance arrived moments after the incident.
“I don’t think the officials or South Oldham knew the severity of what was going on,” Billings added. “They just thought a North Bullitt kid was injured and was taken off on an ambulance, could have been a broke leg, could have been a hurt neck.”
Billings pulled South Oldham’s coach and said he did something even better Instead of continuing the game.
“I said coach, if you believe in Jesus, if you guys believe in Jesus, please pray with us,” Billings said.
Zach suffered a head injury that lead to a brain bleed, after going under surgery Friday night he was admitted into the intensive care unit. His family and friends are praying and hopeful for a speedy recovery.
Zach’s mother, Angie said he’s stable in the ICU and seems to be responding to commands. She’s asking for the community to continue praying her Zach.
