Police investigating woman’s death near Graymoor/Devondale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in a home near the Graymoor/Devondale neighborhood Saturday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home on the 7300 block of Greenlawn Road, with reports of a woman down.
When officers arrived, they found one woman who was dead at the scene.
The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
