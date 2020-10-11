Shooting investigation underway in South Louisville, 1 man injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a shooting in South Louisville Sunday afternoon sends one man to the hospital.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Rodman Street and Hardy Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found one man that had been shot at the location.
The man was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is continuing their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
