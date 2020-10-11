UofL Hospital hosts drive-thru NICU reunion, trick-or-treat event Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nurses, staff, and physicians gathered at the Louisville Slugger Field parking lot Saturday afternoon reuniting with patients in their annual NICU reunion event.
Families that have been treated by UofL Hospital’s Center for Women and Infants' newborn intensive care unit were invited back to reunite with healthcare workers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was a little different. The drive-thru event at Louisville Slugger Field was also a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, with cars decorated and costumes being worn.
Cars would stop at different areas within the parking lot to safely receive candies, stickers and more.
One of the nurses said the event means so much to reunite with some of their patients.
“It feels amazing,” UofL Clinical Nurse Manager Amanda Gardener said. “I’ve been a NICU nurse for 20 years, and to see the graduates as they grow up and come back is amazing. Some of them have their cars decorated, they’re in costume, it’s amazing they want to come back and visit with us.”
This was the second annual NICU reunion event, and nurses said they hope to continue the tradition for many more years to come.
