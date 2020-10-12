Breonna Taylor Foundation teams up with local organizations to help get voters to the polls

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This election season has already brought moments to remember. From historical Presidential debate cancellations to changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve seen individuals, and organizers step up ensuring everyone who wants to vote gets counted in. one local organization is prepared to personally take hundreds to the polls.
There’s a major push to get people to the polls early and not wait the day of or day before election day. The Breonna Taylor Foundation and Louisville Urban League are teaming up to make it happen. The organizations are starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a pep rally on the Louisville Urban League parking lot on 16th Street and Broadway. The event will have a DJ, free food and gas tanks filled up and ready to go.
The caravan is expecting more than 100 cars to take Broadway through West Louisville before circling down Chestnut and going through the Smoketown neighborhood. It will end at the African American Heritage Center on 18th and Muhammad Ali Blvd.
From the east to west, caravan organizer Nicole Hayden said the Louisville Urban League and Breonna Taylor Foundation want everyone to reclaim their votes.
“We want to make sure we get justice through voting,” Hayden said. “That’s one avenue we can definitely seek justice is through voting. Putting the right people in office in order to make things happen not only in this community but the United States of America. Getting everybody in the push to vote is important why not get out and exercise your right to vote.”
To help avoid what happened in the June primary, Hayden said casting your ballot on the last day of voting should be your last resort and done only if you can’t make it out early to the polls. In Jefferson County, there were large groups of voters left banging on the door of the lone polling location at the Kentucky Exposition Center to get inside.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 17, and happening every Saturday leading to election day, the caravan will leave from the Urban League parking lot. You can either meet there and get a ride to the polls or the caravan will be driving through the city and picking people up along the way. You can also call and visit the Louisville Urban League website to schedule a pick up.
Black Voters Matter, Until Freedom, LUL Guild, LUL Young Professionals, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, KY NAACP, Black Leadership Action Coalition of Kentucky, Alberta Odell Jones Independent Black Voters Association, Russell: A PLace of Promise and more are participating in hosting the event.
