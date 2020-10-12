Fact Check: McConnell quotes RBG on expanding SCOTUS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath followed the lead of Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris by not answering a now common question about support for expanding the Supreme Court.
During a statewide televised debate hosted in part by WAVE 3 News, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell accused McGrath of supporting the expansion of the US Supreme Court, as well as supporting statehood for Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.
“They want to completely change the rules in the senate to give them an advantage,” McConnell said. “Admit the District as a state, Puerto Rico as a state, that’s 4 new Senators for them. And then pack the Supreme Court so they’ll get the outcomes they want that they can’t pass through Congress.”
“Senator McConnell is lying to you about my stances and, you know, but that’s par for the course,” McGrath said.
But when asked directly by the debate moderator if she supported enlarging the court, McGrath said, “I think we should be working on unpacking the senate right now.”
McConnell responded by quoting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg who we all revere,” McConnell said, “said in an interview last year, nine is the right number.”
Fact checking the Senator’s statement, finds it to be accurate.
Justice Ginsburg told NPR in 2019, “Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time.” In fact, it has “been that way” since 1869. In the years since, only FDR tried to pack the court and he failed. Ginsburg called that attempt a “bad idea.”
McGrath also did not specifically address McConnell’s claim that she would join democrats to grant statehood to Washington DC and Puerto Rico. In June, the House approved DC statehood for the first time in history but the measure stopped in McConnell’s senate.
Meanwhile, voters in Puerto Rico are set to vote on a referendum calling for statehood this November.
