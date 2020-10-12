FORECAST: Cold front brings scattered showers

- TODAY: Scattered afternoon/early evening showers
- THIS EVENING: Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon we’ll see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers developing late afternoon into the early evening as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will warm near 80° this afternoon, but sharply drop once the front passes.
Showers will quickly come to an end this evening. It will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s.
Patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning. Once that dissipates, we’ll see a mainly sunny sky Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.
Skies remain clear Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.
Another strong cold front arrives Thursday into Friday that may bring some really chilly air into WAVE Country and will likely bring back the discussion of frost.
