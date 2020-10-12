Goode Morning Weather Blog: Monday Update

A front with some showers/thunder/wind will pass through just before sunset. It won’t have a ton of rain with it but considering the rain flop this past weekend, we’ll take whatever it can spare!
The temperature drop will be fairly drastic with highs around 80 dropping to 60 in about one hour. So no doubt you’ll know when it passes your yard.
We’ll get back to the quiet/dry pattern for a few days.
Another warm surge kicks in sunrise Thursday with our next chance at showers moving in. Once again, not much moisture to work with.
We will then see temperature dips that will put us into the zone for frost/freeze conditions over the weekend and again next week. More on that in future updates.
Have a Goode one!
