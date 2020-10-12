Jefferson County Fire to host trick-or-treat event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire departments from across Jefferson County are working together to throw a drive-thru trick-or-treat event.
The event will take place at McNeely Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Candy and handouts will be handed out by volunteers wearing face coverings and gloves.
“The candy is going to be pre-bagged and pre-sealed,” Jefferson County Fire Spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said. “Each child will get a bag that’s already been sealed, the candy’s in it. So when they come in the line they’ll just get a bag of candy handed through the window.”
Participants are asked to stay inside their vehicle.
The community is encouraged to participate as well if they would like to pass out candy and represent their company.
The Jefferson County Fire Department is asking participants to enter the park from the Price Lane entrance.
All participants will exit from the Cooper Chapel Road gate after they finish trick-or-treating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.