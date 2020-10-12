Kentucky counties prepare for early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky voters will be able to cast an early ballot beginning Tuesday. Counties throughout the state spent all day Monday inspecting voting machines, setting up tables, and making arrangements ahead of Tuesday’s first day of early, in-person voting.
Hardin County Clerk Debbie Donnelly told WAVE 3 News she expects most of the 90,000 registered voters to vote early in the November election. She said 14,000 people requested an absentee ballot for the general election, compared to 18,000 requests for the primary.
“With having three weeks of early voting, I believe we’re going to get a lot of people in to vote, and that will help us out on election day as well,” Donnelly said.
Hardin County has one early polling location -- the county clerk’s office, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Despite that, Donnelly said she expects the operation to run smoothly.
“They’ll scan your driver’s license," she said. “If something unusual comes up, you’ll automatically be sent over to the deputy clerk so the line can keep on going. That is what I want to happen again just like the primary, we just kept them going.”
In Oldham County, the 56,000 registered voters will have access to three different polling locations, but they won’t all operate cohesively. The locations are the Sojourn Church North, which will operate Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The South Oldham Government Center will operate October 19-24 during the following hours next week: Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The clerk’s office will operate from Tuesday until Nov. 2 during the following hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bullitt County will have one early polling location at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center, which will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. County Clerk Kevin Mooney told WAVE 3 News it was critical to find a location with enough space to social distance, in addition to accommodating everyone driving to the location.
“The parking lot becomes crucial in order to have enough space to park all the people that may show up, and we felt like we had to plan for the maybes, not knowing exactly (what could happen)," Mooney said. “We’ve not done this before.”
Each county in Kentucky has different operating dates and times for early voting.
Click here to find a list of all early and election day polling locations across the state.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.