MISSING PERSON: Kentucky woman not seen in 3 weeks

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing woman.
Tara Hines, 30, was reported missing three weeks ago. The area where she was last seen is near Ramsey Brand Road in Artemus, which is in Knox County, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said.
Details on her appearance or what she was last seen wearing were not provided.
If anyone knows where Hines is or could be, call LSCO at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000. The investigation into her disappearance is being conducted by Deputy Hunter Disney.
