2016 murder of Louisville mother still unsolved

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four years later, loved one’s are still waiting for answers. They want to know who killed a mother of three whose youngest child was just six months old. Tiffany Thompson, 38, was killed in the Lyndon/Norwood neighborhood on October 8, 2016.
Michael Clancey remembers that day like it was yesterday. He left his windows open overnight because the weather was nice. It was around 5 a.m. when Clancey heard something.
“It could have been an argument,” Clancey said. “We (he and his wife) laid back down and within three or four minutes, we heard ‘pop pop.’”
Clancey called 911, rushed outside and found a woman shot on the sidewalk on New La Grange Road near Forest Lane.
“She was unresponsive,” Clancey said. “It was she and her luggage which we thought was odd.”
Police say Thompson was walking early in the morning when she was shot and killed on the sidewalk. Thompson didn’t live in the Lyndon neighborhood, but police believe she was staying at a home with friends nearby.
“It’s been really tough,” said Jatai Meade, a friend of Thompson’s. “Every year passes you know it’s growing colder and there is less and less chance of finding out what happened.”
Louisville Metro police say they have exhausted all the tips they have, with no arrests. Since the years have passed, Meade and loved ones have a kept up a memorial. Thompson loved Halloween and would have celebrated her 43rd birthday this month.
“We just want the truth,” Meade said. “We really just want to know what happened and want to give her peace and justice and give her kids that. They deserve it. They shouldn’t have to go to bed wondering what happened to their mom.”
Clancey says he thinks about Thompson every day0. He says that day changed him. He wants those who knew Thompson to know that they shouldn’t give up.
“Don’t give up hope,” Clancey said. “She’s touched lives in people she never knew. Just know one day something good will come of this. That is what we can hope for.”
If you know anything about Tiffany Thompson’s case, call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.