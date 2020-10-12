New Albany water pipeline replacement threatens Silver Hills preservation trail

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Work is being done to replace an old water line connecting the City of New Albany to the Silver Hill Water Tank east of downtown.
The project, which is projected to cost $2.2 million, started Oct. 1 and is being conducted by the Indiana American Water Company and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The objective is to provide better water flow to people who live near the Silver Hill Water Tank and get rid of the old equipment, a spokesperson with the Indiana America Water Company said. It will also make for more reliable water service to homeowners.
New pipes that are 20-inches in diameter will take the place of the current 12-inch pipes.
Within days, 2,000 feet of trees were torn down and turned into mulch, the ground underneath to be dug up and the antiquated equipment below the surface replaced. They were cut down from the 16-acre woodlands below Silver Hills, known as the Silver Hills Historical Nature Trail and Wildlife Sanctuary. It was created in June of 2016.
The project leaves some disappointed; Kelly Carnighan, director of the Silver Hills Historical Nature Trail and Wildlife Sanctuary, said it took over a century to see bountiful woodlands in New Albany.
“It’s quite old and I understand the concern of that line failing at some point in time and the need to put the line in,” Carnighan said. “The lines run right through the heart of 16 beautiful acres of woodland that’s been opened as a community trail. It’s taken over 140 years for it to recover and taken less than a week to take out 2000 feet of [trees out]. It’ll take more than 140 years until it recovers.”
While construction continues, the mile-long trail will be closed to the community.
“It hurts. It’s devastating. [These are] beautiful 16 acres of woodland,” Carnighan said.
Every year, Carnighan says there are hundreds of visitors who walk the trail and soak up nature’s beauty. Along the trail, visitors are greeted with pictures of yesteryear, when a trolley would travel through the wooden land.
Since hundreds of trees have been taken out and a lot of work is being done underground, Carnighan said the area’s historical society is also concerned with the after effect, like erosion.
“We don’t have confirmation at the moment what the restoration plan looks like, but we believe they’ll be planting trees all along,” she said.
Crews have 160 days to complete the pipeline project. If the weather slows the progress, the crew will have to pick the job back up next spring.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.