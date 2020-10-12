Renowned hand surgeon Joseph Kutz dies at 92

Dr. Joseph Kutz
By Brett Martin | October 12, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 12:40 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man known for completing the first successful hand transplant in the world has died.

Joseph Kutz passed away Friday Oct. 10 according to the Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center.

Kutz was known for pioneering treatment of flexor tendon injuries and microsurgical techniques.

He trained countless hand fellows from all around the world.

The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care center put out a message tonight offering condolences to his family and his long time assistant Ann Ratterman.

