Attorney says 2nd grand juror in Breonna Taylor case wants to come forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second person who served on the grand jury which heard evidence in the Breonna Taylor case wants to come forward and speak about the proceedings.
Kevin Glogower, an attorney who represents the first juror, said grand juror number two may join forces with his client. Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell is expected to make a decision soon on whether the first juror can speak publically.
Glogower said O’Connell allowing the juror to speak openly gives the grand jury the right to reveal the truth of what happened in the case and why. Glogower added the juror’s request goes beyond Louisville and Taylor’s tragic story.
According to Glogower, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made questionable statements during the verdict announcement on September 23. Cameron said he presented everything to the grand jury, but Glogower said the recordings and the documents from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit proved he did not. Glogower also said Cameron never included how the warrant was obtained in his presentation.
“If you listen to the recordings they were asking questions relevant to the roles of these other two individuals involved,” Glogower said. "They were asking questions outside the charges and what the returned indictment were, but none of those questions were fully answered and that’s why we’re still dealing with this. Asking the silence be lifted.
Cameron filed a motion last week to stop the juror from speaking before O’Connell makes a ruling. Cameron said if O’Connell rules in favor of Glogower’s client it goes against grand jury tradition and secrecy of the process. Glogower said that secrecy was lost when recordings were released and Cameron did television interviews revealing aspects of the case not contained in the recordings.
Glogower said the grand juror wants the public to get the full truth and is using the legal system to do that. He said the two anonymous grand jurors are waiting for the right time and for the process to complete itself before they speak.
O’Connell said she will soon make a decision on whether to allow the first juror to speak or not, but no exact time frame was given.
