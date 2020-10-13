Breonna Taylor’s death influences voters on first day of early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As early voting begins across Kentucky, Breonna Taylor’s name is not on the ballot, but it is on the minds of many voters.
The polling place at the Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage in the Russell neighborhood opened to people enthusiastic about casting their ballots.
Michelle and Jeremiah Johns came to the polls with their 5-year-old, 1-year-old and a third baby on the way, determined to make their voices heard.
“Breonna Taylor has exposed a lot of issues within the state,” Michelle Johns said of the 26-year-old who was shot dead by LMPD officers serving a warrant at her home in March. “Just making sure that we have the right kind of people in place who will make the right decisions when those kind of things happen.”
”Voting is how we’re going to change policy," Jeremiah Johns said. “That is how we’re going to ensure the right policy is in place in order to keep certain people, specifically black women and black men, safe."
Nyra Patton also said Tuesday that the Taylor case was on her mind as she cast her ballot.
”It’s scary to think someone might do something to me that they could possibly get away with," Patton said. “I didn’t know her, but as far as the Breonna Taylor case, that was very important for me to make a change.”
Some also spoke of a wariness that grew out of four years of presidential politics and continued with Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Taylor grand jury.
“I just didn’t agree with it,” Derrick Hutchison said. “I’m just tired of being tired. So I think it’s my position as a citizen of the United States to come out and vote.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.