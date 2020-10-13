Contract benefitting police officers ‘lacks accountability’ for some on Louisville Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city’s proposed new contract for police hit the floor for debate in the Louisville Metro Council meeting Tuesday but was then tabled in committee.
Despite praise for aspects that could help with officer recruitment and retention, some members want to go back to the drawing board.
The council only has the power to vote yes or no on the short term contract, but some members made it clear they want changes that aren’t in there.
“It just appears to be a little tone-deaf right now that we have not had a contract for two years and all of a sudden, here’s a contract,” Councilwoman Paula McCraney said.
Questioning why to wait until January to add more reforms to the contract, McCraney was upset to see only one of the dozens promised.
“You just don’t put policy into the contract, they’re just very separate things, but I understand the public perception of it is how can we do be doing this and not doing that,” Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry explained.
Gentry said she has a working spreadsheet of the reforms required. She’s waiting for a top to bottom review of the department to be finished so she knows where to focus. She said she has already made at least one change by putting lieutenants back on shifts for better leadership and supervision.
It was explained Tuesday that a lot of the provisions in the contract were made before recent civil unrest. In fact, the FOP has been in negotiations about the contract for two years.
Many questioned, however, whether the city could get stuck with a temporary contract for several years like the last one.
Although it was argued some of the reforms don’t belong in a collective bargaining agreement, some argue the contract will prevent them anyway.
“Full accountability is not just missing in this contract. The document expressly exempts the police from personal responsibility in at least a half dozen different dangerous ways,” Councilman Brandon Coan said.
Councilmembers Coan, Bill Hollander, and Keisha Dorsey aren’t on the committee but pointed out what they see as problem areas that would have them voting no.
“[The contract] prevent[s] officers from being questioned immediately after an incident, gives officers access to information that civilians don’t get prior to being questioned, prevent information on past misconduct investigations for being used in future cases and, in some cases, a limit one anyone, including elected officials can say about police cases,” Hollander listed.
The contract was tabled while the committee puts together a spreadsheet Dorsey suggested for citizens on what reforms have been asked for and how to go about making those changes.
