Development group chosen to bring new life to Rhodia property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A development group has been selected to bring new life to a property in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Louisville based MBE Re:land Group was selected by Louisville Metro Government to revamp the Rhodia property.
The former chemical plant property is 16.7 acres surrounded by South Seventh Street, South 11th Street, Hill Street and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks.
The proposal for the site includes mixed use, mixed incomes community that includes market and student rate housing, offices, retail and café spaces and green space, according to Metro Government.
“We appreciate the opportunity to do right by the people of Park Hill. This community-led development is all about what the people and businesses in Park Hill deserve,” managing partner of Re:land Group James Beckett said. “Our vision is grounded in developments that are intentional about addressing the adverse and historical effects of systemic and institutional racism, redlining, economic disparities, under and unemployment, crime and safety, and gentrification. To that end, we look forward to starting this journey hand-in-hand with the Park Hill community.”
