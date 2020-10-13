Domestic violence victims run for life during pandemic

Already this month, investigators said a Louisville-area murder-suicide stemmed from an abusive domestic relationship. WAVE 3 News spoke with the victim’s mother after the shooting. The Center for Women and Families has seen an average of three to six victims per day, women looking for a way out. The Center shared statistics from July 2019 to June 2020: 6,144 victims were helped, 515 were sheltered, 7,747 calls were made to the Center’s hotline, and 904 victims were taken to the hospital.