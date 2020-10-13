Early-voting locations open Tuesday in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three weeks before election day, some locations opened for early, in-person voting in Kentucky.
There are several locations open in Jefferson County:
- Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing - 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, KY 40209
- KFC YUM Center - Foyer - Main & 2nd Streets, Louisville, KY 40202
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203
- Louisville Marriott East, Commonwealth Ballroom - 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville, KY 40299
All locations in Jefferson County will be open starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except for Sunday.
Click here to find a list of all early and election-day polling locations across the state.
An appointment does not have to be made to cast a ballot. Prospective voters will need a photo ID to vote.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
