FORECAST: A better ‘looking’ afternoon with sunshine

- THROUGH 10AM: Dense Fog Advisory (west of I-65)
- WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog will give way to a mainly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s. Patchy valley fog in the morning, then becoming sunny, windy and warm. Highs well into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Wind gusts over 20 mph at times by the afternoon.
It will remain breezy and windy for much of the night keeping temperatures from dropping much at all. The city will ease down to around 60 degrees.
It will remain windy on Thursday with a warm start to the day. Showers will move in with a cold front by the afternoon, sending temperatures back down into the 50s.
