FORECAST: Enjoy Wednesday’s warmth! Turning much cooler by Friday

- LATE WEEK: Rain chance followed by big cool-down with frost potential Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another cool night as we drop into the 40s in most areas, with lows near 50 in more urban areas of the Louisville Metro. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.
While there may be a patch or two of fog Wednesday morning near bodies of water and in valleys, it’ll be a mainly clear start leading into a mostly sunny afternoon. It’ll become breezy throughout the day.
It will be brisk but dry Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s cold front.
Low temperatures will only drop into the 50s to near 60 degrees by Thursday morning thanks to this. After the mild morning, we’ll see showers move in on Thursday afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 degrees with quite a bit of wind before the cold front and showers arrive.
The cold front Thursday will be responsible for chilly temperatures in the 30s with a frost potential early Saturday. In the earliest alert temperatures look to stay in the 60s all of next week.
