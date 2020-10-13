FORECAST: Fabulous Fall day ahead

- TUESDAY: Cooler and less humid
- LATE WEEK: Rain chance followed by big cool-down with frost potential Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pleasant Tuesday is on tap with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
High pressure grants us another sunny day on Wednesday. A southerly wind will guide highs to near 80° during the afternoon. Lows slide into the 50s Wednesday night under clear skies as we await our next cold front.
A strong cold front arrives Thursday into Friday bringing our next chance for rain. Behind that front is chilly air that sets the stage for some frost Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.