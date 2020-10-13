FORECAST: A perfect fall day for Tuesday

- TUESDAY: Cooler and less humid
- LATE WEEK: Big cool-down with frost potential Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front has passed and the skies will continue to clear. As winds weaken we’ll notice some patchy fog developing by early Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s for most. A perfect fall day is on the way Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.
Skies will be clear Tuesday night as lows drop into the 40s to near 50 degrees again.
Wednesday is another mostly sunny day with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see how close to 80 degrees we get in Louisville during the afternoon.
Another strong cold front arrives late Thursday bringing our next chance for rain. Behind that front is chilly air that sets the stage for some frost Saturday morning.
