Goode Morning Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Lots of ups and downs coming our way but little in the way of rainfall.
The next chance at getting some drops will be with a fairly strong front on Thursday. Ahead of it, the wind will pickup with temperatures nearing 80 degrees. We’ll likely reach our “high” for the day on Thursday around lunch as colder NW winds will push temperatures down in the afternoon into the 50s. Some showers will be possible as this transition happens.
Skies will likely clear Friday night into Saturday to set the stage for a decent frost/freeze event for the area.
More on all of this with today’s video update!
Have a Goode one!
