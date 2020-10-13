Gov. Beshear confirms 776 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday said he and his family have tested negative for the coronavirus for the second time since last Thursday.
Beshear, his wife, and two children are self-quarantining in a section of the governor’s mansion in Frankfort after being exposed to the virus by a member of Beshear’s security detail who tested positive for the virus recently.
“My family and I are still doing great," he said during his daily COVID-19 briefing, which is being conducted virtually for the time being. "We’re having more time with the kids, and I want to take that as a positive out of this.”
The governor said they will be tested again on Friday.
Later in his briefing, he reported 776 more cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. The governor said the total cases across the state since March is nearing 82,000 at 81,691 cases.
Beshear also said 14 more people have died, bringing the statewide total to 1,269.
Other data was shared on Tuesday, including:
- 704 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus
- 170 people are in intensive care due to the virus
- 90 patients are on a ventilator due to complications from the coronavirus
- 111 of Tuesday’s cases are in people 18 and under
- The state’s positivity rate is 4.59%
- More than 1.7 million people in the Commonwealth have been tested
