JCPS breaks ground on $16.5M Indian Trail Elementary project to replace 60-year-old building

A new school, which will span 82,000 square feet, will take over the empty lot adjacent to the old building. The school will be designed for hands-on and outdoor learning, centered around a courtyard. On either side, there will be two-level wings with classrooms, a gymnasium, media center and a tornado shelter, the first of its kind at a JCPS school. The building also will have geothermal heating and cooling, and energy-saving features including LED lights, a “cool roof” and low-flow plumbing fixtures.