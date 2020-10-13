JCPS breaks ground on $16.5M Indian Trail Elementary project to replace 60-year-old building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools broke ground Tuesday on a new building that will replace the 60-year-old Indian Trail Elementary School building.
Indian Trail Elementary Principal Joseph Wood said the project has been in the works for a long time.
“I recall a conversation with a scholar not long after I became principal at Indian Trail,” Wood said. “The scholar had told me his cousin had teased him about the appearance of the building.”
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the building’s issues aren’t just surface level.
“A teacher told me last night, ‘In the summertime the HVAC is so bad I am sweating, and the kids are sweating,'" Pollio said. “In the wintertime, it’s freezing in my classroom, and the kids are shivering.’ How can we expect them to learn in an environment like that?”
A new school, which will span 82,000 square feet, will take over the empty lot adjacent to the old building. The school will be designed for hands-on and outdoor learning, centered around a courtyard. On either side, there will be two-level wings with classrooms, a gymnasium, media center and a tornado shelter, the first of its kind at a JCPS school. The building also will have geothermal heating and cooling, and energy-saving features including LED lights, a “cool roof” and low-flow plumbing fixtures.
The project will cost $16.5 million, but Pollio said the district must invest in its students if it wants them to grow.
“I believe in the research that says investing in our students changes outcomes," he said. "That’s the path to success here: it’s buildings and it’s support for these children. I cannot wait to be here when they walk into school on the first day of their 4th grade year, and they don’t have to go into that building.”
The new Indian Trail Elementary project is one of four schools JCPS will break ground on this year, but Pollio said that number needs to increase. He reminded the crowd at the groundbreaking of all the other outdated JCPS schools that are “end of life,” like the Academy at Shawnee, which has had a condemned third floor for years.
The new Indian Trail Elementary building will be the second school JCPS has built in the past 10 years.
JCPS Board chair Diane Porter said the new school is a symbol for the future.
“I always talk about schools being buildings of hope, because there’s a lot of hope when you walk into a school building,” Porter said. “There’s the educational hope, there’s the emotional support hope, and there’s the hope to learn and to do better.”
The project will be complete by fall 2022.
