KSP searching for missing Warren County teen

(WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Warren County.
KSP said 16-year-old Ireland Scanlan was last seen in Bowling Green on Friday near Scottsville Road.
Scanlan is described as a white girl, about 5-foot-6 and approximately 120 pounds.
She has long brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white pullover shirt, camo leggings, and white shoes.
Anyone with any information on Scanlan’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green at 270-782-2010 or 877-416-1224.
