LMPD officer hit in the head with basketball downtown; several arrested after confrontation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national bus tour making a stop in Louisville became the scene of an altercation between a group of people downtown and Louisville Metro Police officers. One officer ended up being hit in the head with a ball.
The Hoop Bus Coast to Coast campaign is sponsored by American Natural Gas. Organizers travel city to city to set up in neighborhoods so people can gather together and play basketball.
Monday, the bus tried to set up on West Liberty Street between South 5th and South 6th near Jefferson Square Park, blocking traffic as a group gathered in the area, LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed. Around 4 p.m., as officers tried to clear the roadway, a group “interfered” as a person was being arrested.
In a video from the #502Livestreamers, an officer is seen being hit in the head with a basketball during the confrontation.
Four people ended up being arrested and charged with assault, menacing, harassment, and resisting arrest.
Ruoff said two officers were minorly injured during the situation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.