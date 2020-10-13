Louisville woman offering to drive people to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday brought the first day of early voting in Kentucky, and a local woman is on a mission to help transport voters to the polls.
Cassy Richardson recently moved to Louisville from Wisconsin, works remotely and has flexibility with her schedule. She said she wanted to do something positive with her time.
“Voting isn’t necessarily easy for everyone,” Richardson said. “There are a bunch of different barriers in place that can make it difficult. Transportation is definitely one of them.”
To help with that, Richardson took to social media to offer to drive people to the polls. Her post was shared and a handful of people have already taken her up on her offer.
“It’s not my place to tell people that they need to vote, but it is my responsibility to help them get there if they need it,” Richardson said, adding that she’s using her own car, gas money and time to help others.
“I am able to pick them up from their homes if they need,” Richardson said. “I can take them to the polls and back on the day of the election. I can make as many trips as possible, and I’m also willing to help drive people leading up to the election.”
Richardson said she’s been motivated by organizations like The Hope Bus to do something. She said it doesn’t matter who you plan to vote for, she just wants to make a difference.
”We all have a responsibility to do what we can," Richardson said.
Anyone wanting to contact Richardson for a ride to the polls can email her at cassygrichardson@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.